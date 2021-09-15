Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Trading Down 3%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) shares were down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$48.46 and last traded at C$48.72. Approximately 304,893 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 288,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 85.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.07.

In related news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total transaction of C$1,231,205.17.

About Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

