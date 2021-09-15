TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $58.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 172,004 shares of company stock worth $7,222,155 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,690,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,321,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,850,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.88. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

