$0.44 EPS Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

Several research firms have commented on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.02 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

