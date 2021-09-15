Brokerages Set Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) PT at $57.83

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th.

BCC opened at $53.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

