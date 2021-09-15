Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,414,946 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 120.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414,946 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $59,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth $1,154,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 58,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vale by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.