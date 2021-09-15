Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414,946 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $59,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vale by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Vale by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VALE. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

