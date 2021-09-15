Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 451 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77.

