Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $296,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.59 and a 1-year high of $133.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.079 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

