American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

American Vanguard has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years.

NYSE AVD opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $454.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $134.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

