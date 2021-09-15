Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Announces GBX 0.37 Dividend

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 161.22 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £520.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. Harworth Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Harworth Group from GBX 161 ($2.10) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

