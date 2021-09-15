DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Down 84.8% in August

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the August 15th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DBSDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get DBS Group alerts:

DBSDY stock opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average is $88.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.11. DBS Group has a twelve month low of $57.09 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.924 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. DBS Group’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.