Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Down 92.1% in August

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CRPOF opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $38.32 million, a PE ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 2.02. Ceapro has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $0.73.

Get Ceapro alerts:

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.