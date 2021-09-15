Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Down 92.1% in August

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CRPOF opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $38.32 million, a PE ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 2.02. Ceapro has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $0.73.
Ceapro Company Profile
Read More: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.