Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

