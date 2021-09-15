3,933 Shares in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $132.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.04. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

