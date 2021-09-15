Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SILC opened at $43.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87. Silicom has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $301.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 6.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 20.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

