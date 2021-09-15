Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
SILC opened at $43.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87. Silicom has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $301.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.73.
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 6.22%.
Silicom Company Profile
Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.
