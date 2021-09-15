Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 336,082 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

