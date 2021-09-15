Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after buying an additional 3,335,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after buying an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after buying an additional 814,445 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after buying an additional 688,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after buying an additional 607,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.