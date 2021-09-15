Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $3,286,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 61.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,502. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRL opened at $436.24 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.97 and a 1-year high of $450.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $413.38 and a 200-day moving average of $354.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.93.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.