Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,932 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 138.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $144.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. Truist boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

