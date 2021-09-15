Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Hershey by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after acquiring an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after acquiring an additional 518,579 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,608,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Hershey by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after acquiring an additional 301,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The Hershey by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,231,000 after acquiring an additional 289,378 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $174.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

