Atria Investments LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 35.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,548,000 after buying an additional 347,180 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 460,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,574,000 after purchasing an additional 63,986 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 22.6% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average is $91.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

