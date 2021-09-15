Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 18,884 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,884 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,854,000 after purchasing an additional 135,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,767,000 after purchasing an additional 60,571 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,678,000 after purchasing an additional 35,176 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

