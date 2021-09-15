Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 18,884 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,884 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,854,000 after acquiring an additional 135,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,767,000 after acquiring an additional 60,571 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,678,000 after purchasing an additional 35,176 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

