Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth $28,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth $8,888,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 737,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

