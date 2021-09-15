American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.05. 357,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,097,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

About American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

