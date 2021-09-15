NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 93.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,473 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE opened at $158.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.74 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.26.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

