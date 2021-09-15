Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,459 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after buying an additional 105,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $158.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

