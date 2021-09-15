Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HASI opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

