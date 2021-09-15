First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,484 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

