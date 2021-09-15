Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,989,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $195.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $199.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.36.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,630,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.