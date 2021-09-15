Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after acquiring an additional 599,915 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,215,000 after acquiring an additional 409,566 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,069,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after acquiring an additional 334,396 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $31,106,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $26,532,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,240.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

NYSE KMX opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $139.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

