Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,258 shares of company stock valued at $11,596,984. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $132.49 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

