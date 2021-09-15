Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 97.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $183.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.23. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $191.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.09.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

