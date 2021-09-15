1,572 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $138.05 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.52.

