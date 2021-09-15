Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Retail Opportunity Investments has decreased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Retail Opportunity Investments has a payout ratio of 146.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. Analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

