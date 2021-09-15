Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,186 iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,371,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,792,000 after acquiring an additional 863,078 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,355,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,821,000 after acquiring an additional 52,809 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 678,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 51,433 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 620,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $21,217,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.