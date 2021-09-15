Linscomb & Williams Inc. Invests $200,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 105,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 102,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57.

