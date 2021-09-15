Linscomb & Williams Inc. Invests $217,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 91,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,972 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.