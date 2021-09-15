Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Altra Industrial Motion has decreased its dividend payment by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Altra Industrial Motion has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $68.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIMC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 152.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

