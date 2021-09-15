PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $746,000 Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

LTHM opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.33, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.18.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

