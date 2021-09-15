Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 41,313 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 167.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,969 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the airline’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Shares of LUV opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

