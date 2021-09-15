First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $215,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.29.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $3,325,100.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.38 and a 12-month high of $153.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.76.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

