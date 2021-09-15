Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 112 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,014 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,084 shares of company stock valued at $9,626,182. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

