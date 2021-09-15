Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,054 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after buying an additional 768,715 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,580,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,779,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,535,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $110.17 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

