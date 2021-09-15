Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 80.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 179.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,853,000 after purchasing an additional 122,364 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 57.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $288.66 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $304.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

