Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Shares Down 6.2%

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 49,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 68,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

KHOTF has been the topic of several research reports. DNB Markets raised Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.