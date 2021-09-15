Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.97 and last traded at C$17.88. Approximately 16,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 47,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRG.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$693.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

