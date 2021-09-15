NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Trading Up 0.6%

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) shares were up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.40 and last traded at C$13.32. Approximately 387,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 515,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWH.UN shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$14.75 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.03.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

