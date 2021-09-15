carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR) to Issue $0.23 Final Dividend

carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Sunday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33.

In other carsales.com news, insider David Wiadrowski purchased 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$19.30 ($13.79) per share, with a total value of A$42,288.49 ($30,206.07).

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

