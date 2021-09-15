Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.33. 69,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14,231% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Perpetual Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 905.63, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.